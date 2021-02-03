CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

CAT traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $190.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,918. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

