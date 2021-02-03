CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.11. 6,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

