CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,770 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in SAP by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in SAP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.81.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

