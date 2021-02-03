CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 316 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,455,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.