CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 4,476 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after buying an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,885,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,975,000 after buying an additional 494,942 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

PG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.85. 58,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $137.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

