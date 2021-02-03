Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Shares of CMO stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

