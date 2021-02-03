Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 1,892 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.07. 1,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,022. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.