Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.12. 30,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.12. The firm has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

