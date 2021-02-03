Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 98,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.