Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 27.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $155,526.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USLM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082. The stock has a market cap of $715.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

