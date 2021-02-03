Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.47 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

