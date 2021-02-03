Cardinal Capital Management Has $3.51 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,361. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $339.39 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

