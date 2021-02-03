Cardinal Capital Management Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

