Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.61. 10,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,639. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

