Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CACI International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Truist increased their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.45.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,572. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

