Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,055. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

