Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.65-5.95 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.65-5.95 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

