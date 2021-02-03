CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.31 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $22.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 383.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 272,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 857.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 254,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 156.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 205,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax by 265.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 880,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.