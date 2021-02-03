Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 265,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

