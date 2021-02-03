Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

