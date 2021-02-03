Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,240 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 551,748 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $671.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.20.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

