Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $66.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 160,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

