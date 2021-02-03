Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

Shares of CSPR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 839,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $350.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 273.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.