Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,911 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,644,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 184,449 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 603,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FHLC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.