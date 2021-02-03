Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.02. 3,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day moving average of $415.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.40.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

