Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.48. 1,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,370. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.