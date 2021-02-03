Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4,185.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 994.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after buying an additional 675,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, hitting $175.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,887. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

