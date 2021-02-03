Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $829.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,523,880.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,209 shares of company stock valued at $19,358,252. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

