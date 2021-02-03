Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $131.16. 13,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

