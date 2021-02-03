Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

