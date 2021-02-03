Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day moving average is $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

