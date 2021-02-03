Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

CATB opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

