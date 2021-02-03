Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. 7,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,760. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

In other news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

