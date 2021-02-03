Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $124.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.