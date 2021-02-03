Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.64-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.

Catalent stock opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $124.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.56.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

