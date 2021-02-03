CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 919,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

