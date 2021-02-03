CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 9.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price fell 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $20.54. 1,648,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,810,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $816.59 million, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 27.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CEL-SCI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

