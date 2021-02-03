Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Shares Up 6.7%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.33. 152,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 171,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.78% of Cellect Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

