Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.45. 9,064,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,537,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

