CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 302,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,776,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 375,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $827,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

