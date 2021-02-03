Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.22. 11,674,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 12,053,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 124,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

