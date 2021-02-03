Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Triad Investment Management grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.