Central Pacific Financial Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

CPF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE CPF opened at $21.03 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $592.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,229,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

