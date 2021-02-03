CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

