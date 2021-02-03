CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 291 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

