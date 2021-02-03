CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $18.25 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Facebook by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day moving average is $267.67. The company has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

