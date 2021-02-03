CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,750 shares of company stock valued at $24,470,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.