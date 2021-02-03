CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $30.10 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $30,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 28.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $354,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.