CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

