CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 286 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $160.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

